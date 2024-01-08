Was Robin Williams gay?

The tenth anniversary of the passing of beloved American actor and comedian Robin Williams is this year, on August 11.

Williams was best known for comedic roles lie the Genie in the Disney film Aladdin, the titular role in Mrs. Doubtfire, and Professor Phillip Brainard in Flubber. However, his more serious parts in Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society proved his abilities as a multi-faceted actor and earned him several Oscar nominations and eventually an Oscar win for Good Will Hunting.

He began his career performing stand-up comedy and eventually rose to fame through his role as Mork on Mork and Mindy. He even appeared on Broadway, in his own one-man show, and in the war drama Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.

Williams was married three times in his life, first to Valerie Veldari from 1978 to 1988, then to Marsha Garces Williams from 1989 to 2010, and finally to Susan Schneider from 2011 until he died in 2014. He and Garces Williams shared two children; Zelda and Cody, and he and Schneider has one son named Zachary.

Robin Williams never came out publicly as being interested in dating men, and his dating history suggests that he was likely only interested in women, however, he did play a gay character alongside Nathan Lane in the 1996 film The Birdcage. Nathan Lane told Variety that Williams was very protective of Lane during the press tour, and protected him from being outed on national television. Williams may not have been gay himself, but he was an ally to his friends and fans in the LGBTQ community.

His caring heart led him to be devoted to philanthropy throughout his life. He teamed up with Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal to found Comic Relief USA to raise money to combat homelessness. He was also supportive of St. Jude’s Hospital and the Reeves Foundation, according to the LA Times.

Williams was open about his battles with addiction, depression, and anxiety throughout his career. He was also diagnosed with early-stage Parkinsons Disease, according to BBC. ABC News reported that his autopsy after his death also showed evidence of Lewy Bodies and Alzheimers, although its unclear of those diagnostics contributed to his death. Still, cognitive impairment is common with LBD.

Williams died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63, an event that shocked and devasted Hollywood. As they come upon the tenth anniversary of his death, his friends and fans continue to honor and remember Williams’s legacy and service.