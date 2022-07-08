Marvel Studios has released yet another promo clip for Thor: Love and Thunder, in case anyone missed that the biggest movie of the year is out now.

As of this moment, there are only two kinds of people in the world; those who have yet to see Taika Waititi’s fourth Thor movie, and those who are blasting “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses at full volume and reflecting on the eccentric cinematic journey they’ve just been on.

If you still find yourself to be among the ranks of the former, then Marvel Studios is once again urging you to book a showing at the nearest theater to where you live and get on the cinematic adventure of a lifetime. One that, despite all the hype, has failed to live up to the expectations of an already desperate fandom after the middling streak of Phase Four.

The new trailer, aptly titled “Adventure,” seems to incorporate a lot of Guardians footage, but don’t let that trick you into thinking that this is an outing the God of Thunder will share with Star-Lord’s crew. Between Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, not to mention all the other gods making their MCU debut, the titular character would be hard-pressed to deal with his own narrative, let alone the shenanigans of the intergalactic A-holes aboard The Benatar.

In any event, be mindful of all the spoilers currently lurking in the shadows of internet space if you care about that sort of thing, and be sure to check out our review of Love and Thunder if you’ve already seen the movie.