Based on the trailer, it looks to be another attempt at the Zoom sub-genre of found footage horror.

A new trailer has dropped for the techno-thriller, Zero Contact, starring two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins.

Hopkins plays Finley Hart in the film, an eccentric genius tech mogul who created a global data-mining program. When he passes away, Finley sends a message via an artificial intelligence entity to five different agents remotely, including his own son, Chris Brochu’s Sam Hart. The agents are tasked with reactivting “the initiative,” a project Finley was working on during his lifetime that may be the key to unlocking time travel.

The synopsis for the film, via a press release, teases what looks to be a sci-fi thriller married with a found-footage horror film:

“As sinister events occur at each of the agents’ homes, they must decide whether entering their passwords will save the world… or destroy it.”

By the looks of the trailer, the film is seems to be in the tradition of the latest permutation of the found-footage genre, in that it takes place on a computer desktop amid video calls, in the tradition of 2018’s Searching or the 2020 pandemic-inspired thriller Host, which also takes place on a Zoom call.

However, this latest film has something of a sci-fi / apocalyptic twist to it, so at least it is setting itself apart from previous stabs at the genre.

Zero Contact is directed by Rick Dugdale, written by Cam Cannon, and will be released in select theaters and on digital on demand May 27.