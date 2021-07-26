Watch: Batfleck Returns In New Flash Set Video And Photos

The Flash movie is finally going before cameras, and as production presses ahead on the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo movie in the UK, more and more set photos and videos are emerging, teasing the excitement that’s to come. So far, we’ve got glimpses of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen talking to himself, and these latest pics reveal what we’re pretty sure is our first look at Batfleck’s return.

We’ve known for over a year or so that Ben Affleck would be reprising his own version of the Dark Knight alongside Justice League co-star Miller in The Flash. This Monday, set pics started circulating online which depict the Caped Crusader riding the Bat-cycle through the streets (of Gotham, most likely). Though the suit is completely different from what we’ve seen him don in past DCEU films, the cut of the cowl and the overall vibe means this has to be Batfleck (or at least the actor’s stunt double).

See for yourself in the photos/video below:

He’s on the streets of Gotham City … Glasgow pic.twitter.com/jR0ewZMejQ — David Pratt (@foreigncorr1) July 26, 2021

Welcome to Gotham City… Glasgow pic.twitter.com/xwxNY73D4U — David Pratt (@foreigncorr1) July 26, 2021

This new suit seems to suggest that director Andy Muschietti is keen to put his own stamp on Ben Affleck’s Batman and not just repeat what Zack Snyder did with him in previous appearances. We’ve been told to expect a bit of a mentor/student relationship between Bruce and Barry in The Flash, though we’re currently not clear how much screentime Affleck will actually have. After all, we’re pretty sure that the bulk of the story will take place in the Keaton universe, which Barry ends up in after going back in time in an attempt to prevent his mother’s death.

But, at the very least, these photos promise that Batfleck will definitely get some action in the movie and appear in costume, which we’re not sure the mature Keaton-Bat will. Remember, as of right now, this is the last confirmed role for Affleck in the DCEU, so it’s feasible it could be the final time we see him in the franchise.

The Flash is due to race into theaters on November 4th, 2022.