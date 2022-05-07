Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer faces his fears in new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ TV spot

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally here, we’re getting to find out just how the much-anticipated movie measures up to all the expectations that surrounded it in the run-up to its release. And while it doesn’t quite contain everything fans wanted to see — there are fewer crossover cameos, for instance — one way in which it inarguably delivers in its horror content, with the film easily standing as the MCU’s scariest entry to date.

This new TV spot for Doctor Strange 2 has the perfect lead-in, then, by opening with a clip of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) telling Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen the sorcerer to “face your fears.” And that’s probably something a lot of audience members will have to do while watching the movie, too, as it’s full of brilliantly pitched jump-scare moments. So many, in fact, that fans are wondering how it got away with its PG-13 certificate.

We wouldn’t expect any less from director Sam Raimi, however, with the former Spider-Man filmmaker definitely harking back to his roots with this one, with some labelling it as a backdoor Evil Dead 4. Obviously, the sequel isn’t as hardcore as a full-on horror flick but, having said that, parents may still have to think twice before taking any particularly young Marvel fans to see it. For those a little older, Doctor Strange 2 could well act as a gateway into the horror genre for them.

Elsewhere, this promo highlights some of the highly positive reviews the movie’s earning itself, including a promise that it’s one of the best Marvel entries ever. A lot of folks certainly feel that way, although it has to be said that Doctor Strange 2 is proving to be very divisive. Make your own mind up, if you haven’t already, by catching it in theaters now.