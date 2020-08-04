Watch: Black Panther 2 Fan-Made Trailer Teases An Action-Packed Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase will soon be upon us, with Black Widow kicking off the new batch of blockbusters when it (hopefully) releases this November. But with all the hype for the long-awaited spinoff, it’s easy to forget that fans waiting for a film starring Marvel’s other dark-colored animal-esque superhero will have to be patient for another two years. Yes, poor King T’Challa won’t be getting his next solo outing until 2022, when Black Panther 2 arrives during Phase 5.

That’s no reason not to show the king of Wakanda some love, though. And that’s exactly what the good folks at Teaser PRO have done with their own fan-made teaser trailer concept for T’Challa’s next adventure.

The video – seen above – starts in familiar territory with older footage of the eponymous hero from Captain America: Civil War and, of course, Black Panther. But the trailer quickly progresses into a hodgepodge of scenes from other films, most notably 2019’s 21 Bridges, another Chadwick Boseman vehicle.

The footage of the SAG Award-winning actor both in and out of his superhero costume is intercut with environmental shots of places all over the world, with narration alluding to reports of disastrous weather. The plot being teased, meanwhile, involves a globetrotting adventure for Black Panther, where he’ll apparently come to blows with Rize from the live-action Tokyo Ghoul film, as she also appears here.

Teaser PRO have been making awesome fan trailers like this one since 2016, regularly reaching millions of views and describing their style as “mashup/concept trailer videos to display visual commentary on how a film idea could look.” As for how close this video will be to the real Black Panther 2, we’ll just have to wait until we get closer to its release date, currently set for May 6th, 2022, to find out.