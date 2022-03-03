Watch: Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in ‘All The Old Knives’ trailer

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are secret agents investigating the secrets of the past in this engrossing new trailer for the upcoming espionage thriller All The Old Knives. The Star Trek actor and Westworld actress aren’t strangers to the spy genre, given previous roles in the likes of Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Mission: Impossible II, but this one looks set to offer something fresh and different when it hits theaters and streaming this April. Catch the trailer above.

All The Old Knives sees CIA intelligence officers Henry (Pine) and Celia (Newton) reunite five years after sharing a passionate love affair while working at the agency’s Vienna station. Set during a tense dinner between the pair, the film will use flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, revealing the hidden truths about the characters along the way. Among their memories is the disastrous Flight 127 mission, which Henry’s superiors believe could’ve been Celia’s doing. But was what they shared really all a lie?

This is just one of three movies Pine has on the way in 2022, along with Paramount actioner The Contractor, which he exec produced, that is likewise coming next month. Later in the year, Pine will similarly feature in Olivia Wilde’s psychological horror Don’t Worry, Darling. Pine also has the Dungeons & Dragons movie on the way and is due to reprise his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek 4. Newton, meanwhile, lends her voice to Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

As adapted by writer Oleg Steinhauer from his own novel of the same name, the film comes from acclaimed director Janus Metz (Borg/McEnroe). With a terrific supporting cast including Jonathan Pryce, Laurence Fishburne, Gala Gordon, Corey Johnson, Colin Stinton, and Ahd Kamel, All The Old Knives is out in select theaters next month. However, most will likely catch it via its streaming release on Amazon Prime Video, both in the U.S. and the U.K., from April 8.