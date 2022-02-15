The 2009 reboot series of Star Trek, helmed by J.J. Abrams, has had a fourth film greenlit with the entire original cast in talks of returning.

As shared by Variety, Paramount is entering talks with the major cast from the Star Trek reboot series, including Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, and John Cho for a potential fourth film in the latest foray into Star Trek films.

J.J. Abrams made the announcement for the fourth film in the series today at a Paramount Investors Day.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.” J.J. Abrams

This story is developing.