Watch: Chris Pratt Becomes Han Solo In New Deepfake

With producer Frank Marshall recently confirming the role will never be recast, Chris Pratt likely won’t get the chance to don the iconic fedora of Indiana Jones, but there are still plenty of parallels to be drawn between the actor and Harrison Ford.

Pratt’s Owen Grady in the Jurassic World series is the sort of rugged adventurer cut from the Indy cloth, with the sequel trilogy executive produced by original director Steven Spielberg, who of course helmed Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, starring Ford as the whip-cracking archeologist.

Then there’s Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord, a roguishly handsome and charismatic intergalactic hero who bears more than a couple of superficial similarities to Han Solo. With that in mind, the latest unnerving deepfake to recast iconic roles with modern day talents has seen Pratt replace both Ford and Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic Star Wars character.

Following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, a return to a galaxy far, far away for cinema’s favorite stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerfherder can’t be ruled out, and there’s been plenty of speculation that Ford could follow the de-aging precedent set by Mark Hamill, or that Ehrenreich may return to the fold after Solo: A Star Wars Story has only grown in popularity with fans of the franchise since bombing at the box office back in the summer of 2018.

The deepfake technology has given us a peek into a number of alternate universes imagining what could have been, but having recently been anointed as the internet’s least favorite Chris, there are no doubt a lot of folks that want him kept as far away from Han Solo as possible.