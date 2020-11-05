Lucasfilm Reportedly Trying To Get Mark Hamill And Harrison Ford Back To Star Wars

The trio of main characters from the first three Star Wars movies were always going to play a major role in the Sequel Trilogy, but the execution was found to be somewhat lacking. Of course, the passing of Carrie Fisher had a huge impact on Princess Leia’s arc, but she was still given a fitting sendoff in The Rise of Skywalker. It was a different story for Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, though.

Harrison Ford hadn’t missed a beat when he returned as Han in The Force Awakens, and his death was used to great effect when furthering Kylo Ren’s transition to the Dark Side at the expense of his family, but after The Rise of Skywalker set about retconning almost everything that happened in The Last Jedi, the iconic smuggler was brought back as a Force Ghost, which was a decision that instantly undid all of the character work put into Kylo in the space of one scene, and Ford didn’t even bother getting a haircut.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Luke, Mark Hamill wasn’t happy with how he was treated in The Last Jedi, with the legendary hero turned into a bitter old man for the majority of his scenes before he too returned as a kindly Force Ghost in the Skywalker Saga’s closing chapter. The actor has since claimed that his time in Star Wars is over, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka would be in The Mandalorian and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] months before The Rise of Skywalker released – that Lucasfilm want both Hamill and Ford for future projects.

According to our intel, the studio feel that there’s still some mileage left in the characters and have ideas for how to bring them back. And while it’s unclear which films/shows they could return for, a lot of fans would surely be opposed to seeing this happen. After all, the franchise has been far too reliant on the past, and with Star Wars entering a brave new era of original content, now is definitely the time to look towards the future for a change.