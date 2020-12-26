Watch: Incredible Fan Trailer Imagines Cyberpunk 2077 As A Movie

After waiting nearly a decade to get their hands on developer CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, many fans have found themselves overwhelmingly disappointed due to a variety of issues that have plagued the moment to moment gameplay experience. Bugs, terrible performance, and muddy graphics have plagued the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title, and even PC gamers have dealt with some very frustrating problems.

Despite its glaring launch issues, however, there’s no denying that Cyberpunk 2077 provides an intriguing premise and a deep, engrossing story for those willing to dig past its flaws. Its neon-laden streets and oppressive atmosphere make its setting of Night City a memorable place, and its bevy of interesting characters offer compelling relationships in which to invest. But what if you stripped away all of the gameplay elements and just told a story in this exciting world?

That appears to have been YouTuber Billy Crammer’s idea, as he put together a fan trailer for a Cyberpunk 2077 movie. Piecing together cinematics from the game alongside a collection of scenes from popular sci-fi films, Crammer gives us a glimpse at what Night City may look like on the big screen, and needless to say, it’d be quite a treat.

Of course, given how poorly Cyberpunk 2077 has been received by consumers, CD Projekt Red’s poor communication and shady review embargo process, and mounting legal battles, things don’t look super promising for the property right now. Perhaps the developer will eventually redeem themselves, and that’s undoubtedly their goal, but for the time being, it’s unlikely we’ll see any major expansion of the franchise.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and with any luck, things will begin to turn around for it soon.