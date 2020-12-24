New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Fixes One Of The Game’s Biggest Issues

A few weeks after launch, it appears that Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the biggest disappointments in video game history. When this ambitious role-playing shooter works, it can be a compelling experience that rivals some of the genre’s best, but it’s that whole getting it to work part that poses the most substantial problems.

Developer CD Projekt Red has had quite a few months, beginning when gamers began lashing out over Cyberpunk 2077‘s handling of trans representation, which some still feel is exploitative and bordering on mockery. As if that wasn’t enough, though, the release of the game only made matters worse. Between an absolutely staggering amount of bugs – from annoying to game-breaking – and console versions that look like a mid-gen PS3 game, it’s quite clear now that Cyberpunk 2077 simply wasn’t ready for release.

If you’ve picked up Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, you’ve likely had a much better time with the game, however. Though there are still a bevy of bugs and quirks, playing the game with a solid rig can provide a considerably smoother experience overall, and it’s no doubt massively more attractive than its console brethren. But there has been one utterly demoralizing glitch plaguing PC gamers since release, and it’s a real doozy.

Save files on PC that reached over 8MB have been corrupting en masse, bringing a horrible damper on the fun of thousands of players worldwide who have spent hours on the game just to see their progress wiped. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red has now released a hotfix that rectifies the issue and will allow for larger save file limits. However, if your save file was corrupted prior to the release of Hotfix 1.06, the update won’t solve your problems, so you’ll still have to start a new file and play through everything again. Bummer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available right now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can head through here to see what our reviewer had to say about it.