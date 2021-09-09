Watch: Dazzling First Trailer For The Matrix Resurrections Finally Arrives

It’s been almost two decades, but it’s finally time to jack back in. The Matrix Resurrections is coming this December, with Lana Wachowski returning to her and her sister’s iconic high-concept franchise that redefined action in the early 2000s. Now, coming on the heels of an excellent teaser website, the first full trailer was just released, and it looks incredible. Check it out above.

Judging by this, the film will continue The Matrix‘s reputation for mind-bending action sequences that mess with the flow of time, though advances in CGI technology mean they’re more jaw-dropping than ever. There’s also been a subtle shift in aesthetic, moving away from the green and black of the original movie and towards a brighter palette.

But fans have been wondering exactly how Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity are back seeing as they both died onscreen in The Matrix Revolutions. The exact answer is still somewhat hazy, though this version of Neo seems to have been spliced with Reeves’ John Wick.

The cast and crew have been tight-lipped, though star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently revealed that the philosophy behind the movie was to give a fresh perspective on The Matrix:

“It’s not very different. They both are classics that people love. They come with high expectations of excellence, and audiences cannot, cannot wait to see them. And it’s nice to be a part of that. Of course, they also come with the opportunity to, to add your own spin to moments and characters. And we’re looking forward to doing that with the Matrix in the same way that we did it with Candyman. It’s all an opportunity to tell new fresh stories and to change the narrative and to add a new perspective on it.”

When they announced Resurrections I was skeptical but after this trailer, I’m a convert. After so long without any new Matrix-themed content, I’m ready to party like it’s 1999. Now, time to dig out my leather pants, black spandex fetish top, flip phone, and snazzy sunglasses.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.