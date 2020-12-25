Watch: Deadpool Bids Farewell To The Dumpster Fire That Is 2020

The official Deadpool movie Twitter account has barely been active over the last couple of years, which is enough to make it a notable event when something happens. The last time there was anything to report from the Merc with a Mouth’s official social media handle, the team had posted a GIF of Bob’s Burgers to confirm the news that former staff writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin had signed on to crack the script for the third installment.

That was the first real update we’d had on Wade Wilson’s impending Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for close to a year, after Ryan Reynolds revealed he’d held talks with Kevin Feige last December. Unfortunately, though, we’re back to radio silence for the time being, with the leading man currently busy shooting The Adam Project for Netflix and Deadpool 3 the only one of Marvel Studios’ in-development films/shows that wasn’t mentioned by name at the recent Disney Investor Day.

However, that can be construed as an encouraging sign that the threequel will retain an R rating and be set up at the rebranded 20th Century Studios, similar to other adult-orientated properties like 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator reboot. And now, as we reach the closing stretch of 2020, Deadpool is here to remind us that the entire year has been one flaming bag of sh*t, as you can see below.

Of course, it isn’t like the clock strikes midnight on December 31st and everything goes back to normal, but surely it can’t get any worse, right? With any luck, over the course of the next few months, Deadpool 3 might even find a director, supporting cast and a release date.