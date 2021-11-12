Watch: Disney Drops First Trailer For New Ice Age Movie

Prepare to return to the Ice Age! Disney kicked off their Disney Plus celebrations in style this Friday morning with an announcement that a relaunch of one of 20th Century Fox’s most beloved animated franchises is returning in just a couple of months with a new installment. Catch a glimpse at all your favorite characters back in action in the first trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, which promises to stream on Disney Plus in January, via the tweet below:

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to #DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/KKGe0EUQTP — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

As the first new entry in the franchise since 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course, Buck Wild promises to return to the setting of 2009’s third movie, Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs. As the trailer teases, mischief-making possum brothers Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck) will accidentally return to the Dinosaur World and reunite with old ally, the courageous yet eccentric one-eyed weasel Buck Wild (Simon Pegg). Ray Romano, John Leguizamo and Denis Weary also look to be returning as Manny, Sid and Diego.

This movie was originally announced to be on the way at last December’s Investors Day event, but fans would be forgiven for forgetting about it as the studio has been keeping a lid on this one ever since. Now we know that’s because they wanted to surprise us all with this trailer and the news that it’s arrival is just around the corner. Get ready to catch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild when it premieres on January 28, 2022.

In the meantime, there’s plenty more where that came from this Disney Plus Day, as many more announcements are set to follow, including about the most-anticipated releases from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar. Pay attention to the D+ social media platforms and the service itself, which will be hosting some panels later today, for more.