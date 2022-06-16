Watch: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ gag reel provides a multiverse of hilarity

Given that it deals with the potential end of all life as we know it through various MacGuffins like incursions, multiversal travel, dreamwalking, and Wanda Maximoff’s desire to tear a hole through any number of realities to get to her children, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness deals with some serious stuff.

Of course, there was also plenty of quips and one-liners to offset the tension in among the reanimated corpses and one-eyed tentacled beasts, but nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster turned out to be as funny as the blooper reel that was recently shared by People.

If you want to see plenty of dancing, Elizabeth Olsen cursing in the most wholesome fashion possible, Xochitl Gomez having leaves blown directly into her mouth, and much more, then be sure to watch the clip that reveals just how much fun and hilarity went into the making of Sam Raimi’s mind-bending superhero spectacular.

It might have gone down as one of the lowest-rated MCU installments on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences turned up in their droves for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the movie’s box office haul having comfortably sailed past the $900 million barrier within a matter of weeks.

Until we wait for the official Doctor Strange 3 announcement, and the arrival of the sequel on Disney Plus next week, the gag reel should be enough to tide fans over in the interim.