After a successful box office run that was just shy of a billion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally making its way to Disney’s streaming platform.

To mark down the seven days until Multiverse of Madness arrives on Disney Plus, Marvel has just released a new promo clip that features Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo bringing Strange to stand trial before the Illuminati. This is just before our Wanda Maximoff dream-walked into her Earth-838 variant and came to make soup out of Charles Xavier, Captain Marvel, Captain Carter, Black Bolt, and Reed Richards.

While Marvel Studios originally marketed Multiverse of Madness as something of an indirect sequel to No Way Home, with Strange facing the consequences of his reckless memory spell, the movie itself revolved around something far more potent in terms of narrative progression and characterization. Fresh off her experience with Westview, Wanda seeks out America Chavez to use her powers as a gateway and reunite with her children. Doctor Strange refuses to allow the former Avenger to sacrifice Chavez and thus begins a 2-hour chase across the multiverse.

Multiverse of Madness also briefly alluded to other Phase Four projects like Loki, revealing that Strange’s use of the Darkhold, brief as it was, has caused an incursion in another dimension. Worse still, Strange is now sporting a third eye of his own, which, given the little we know of its significance, can’t be anything good.

