Watch: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ teaser makes the impossible a reality

The impossible is about to become a reality when 'Doctor Strange 2' comes to theaters next week.

In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s a brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming to theaters in less than a week, which may have slipped past unnoticed given that we’ve barely seen or heard a peep out of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

That is, of course, a big fat lie. We’re currently being inundated with trailers, teasers, promos, TV spots, character posters, one-sheets, interviews, and all of the other bells and whistles that come attached to the most commercially successful franchise in the history of cinema, with the shackles well and truly off.

The latest blast of footage may only run for 15 seconds, but there’s still a few snippets that haven’t been seen before, and yet more affirmations that Benedict Wong will continue to live up to his early anointment as the stealth MVP of Phase Four.

Given that Professor X, Captain Carter, and multiple variants of both Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff are out in the open, we can infer that Kevin Feige has plenty more shocks tucked up his sleeve for when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explodes out of the blocks next weekend, when it’s surely destined to score the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic for any film that isn’t called Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That means we’ve got many more teasers to go, and each one brings us just that little bit closer to the day we can check out the end product for ourselves on the largest screen possible.