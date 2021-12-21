MCU fans are already naming Wong as the stealth MVP of Phase Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four isn’t even a year old yet, and it’s already proven to be the most ambitious chapter in the shared superhero saga.

Not only has the series expanded onto Disney Plus, but the various streaming exclusives have introduced a raft of new fan favorites, cemented a new Captain America and kicked open the doors to the multiverse, which Spider-Man: No Way Home swung through in the most incredible fashion.

On the big screen, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted a brand new Avenger, while Eternals took the cosmic side of the mythology in bold new directions. However, one person above all else has emerged as the potential stealth MVP of Phase Four, and we are of course talking about the Sorcerer Supreme. No, not that one.

Having briefly shown up in Shang-Chi and No Way Home, Benedict Wong joked that his onscreen namesake is the star of the show now, with Kevin Feige even referring to the Wong Cinematic Universe. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are fully supportive of the idea.

Dr. Strange: I have an idea…



Wong: pic.twitter.com/FvqdbOaY3A — Banned from IHOP (@goblue43729) December 20, 2021

Wong has been in the 2 best MCU films this year



Says alot pic.twitter.com/5lWRrIXxfc — Daboy🕷 (@Daboyui) December 20, 2021

I predicted on SJU a few weeks back that Wong eventually gets a Disney+ show and continue to think so. He’s showing up a ton and it would allow them to expand upon that magical, Doctor Strange portion of the MCU without Cumberbatch. I bet it happens in the next couple of years. https://t.co/U431fGVtsB — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 20, 2021

I love how Benedict Wong’s role is expanding!! Great casting choice!!! He must be a fun guy to work with!! — Jorge Solis (@JSolis82) December 20, 2021

Listen… put Wong in every MCU project please? pic.twitter.com/AE3Y7sa2qT — David Gallaher (@DavidGallaher) December 20, 2021

It’s what he deserves. Still waiting on my Wong Disney+ series. https://t.co/nqWHZKdraM — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) December 20, 2021

Avengers: We need to unite and take out this threat!



Wong: pic.twitter.com/JzK8ES1pE2 — Tom (@TQSherwood) December 20, 2021

strange and wong sneaking into wanda's house for the darkhold pic.twitter.com/3Gw28Eom02 — . (@CINECOMICAL) December 19, 2021

Crazy how Wong went from being a librarian to being the Sorcerer Supreme pic.twitter.com/mhBD4fh3oi — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) December 18, 2021

As Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa didn’t quite say in Avengers: Infinity War; ‘Get this man a Disney Plus show!’. Wong wants it, we want it, and it would continue establishing Doctor Strange’s freshly-minted superior as a pivotal cog in the Phase Four machine.