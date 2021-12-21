MCU fans are already naming Wong as the stealth MVP of Phase Four
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four isn’t even a year old yet, and it’s already proven to be the most ambitious chapter in the shared superhero saga.
Not only has the series expanded onto Disney Plus, but the various streaming exclusives have introduced a raft of new fan favorites, cemented a new Captain America and kicked open the doors to the multiverse, which Spider-Man: No Way Home swung through in the most incredible fashion.
On the big screen, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted a brand new Avenger, while Eternals took the cosmic side of the mythology in bold new directions. However, one person above all else has emerged as the potential stealth MVP of Phase Four, and we are of course talking about the Sorcerer Supreme. No, not that one.
Having briefly shown up in Shang-Chi and No Way Home, Benedict Wong joked that his onscreen namesake is the star of the show now, with Kevin Feige even referring to the Wong Cinematic Universe. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are fully supportive of the idea.
As Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa didn’t quite say in Avengers: Infinity War; ‘Get this man a Disney Plus show!’. Wong wants it, we want it, and it would continue establishing Doctor Strange’s freshly-minted superior as a pivotal cog in the Phase Four machine.