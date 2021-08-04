Watch: Don’t Breathe 2 Red Band Trailer Teases The Gruesome Sequel

The latest Don’t Breathe 2 Red Band trailer gives fans a darker look at the upcoming sequel, including two intense kills.

Don’t Breathe 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Don’t Breathe. The first film was directed by Fede Álvarez, who most notably directed the 2013 Evil Dead remake. The film was also produced by Sam Raimi, the person behind the original Evil Dead and the first Spiderman trilogy. Both return as producers for Don’t Breathe 2, and Rodo Sayagues is taking over as director.

Stephen Lang reprises his role as Norman Nordstrom, a blind veteran with impeccable senses. He was defeated in the first film after three home invaders discovered him keeping a young woman in his basement who killed his daughter in a car accident. Nordstrom artificially inseminated her to “replace” his daughter with a new child. However, he accidentally kills the young woman, and the last home invader escapes his grasp.

Eight years later, Nordstrom is now living with 11-year-old Phoenix, teaching her how to defend herself. But his world comes crashing down when a new set of home invaders attacks their home, this time after the young girl. It is unclear how Nordstrom became the young girl’s guardian, but he will do everything in his power to get her back.

The latest Red Band trailer gives fans a new look at the upcoming horror movie, showing what kind of carnage is on the horizon. This includes gluing the eyes and mouth of an invader closed, preventing them from breathing and slowly suffocate. He also sticks a small metal ball down the throat of another invader, allowing him to track their movements and hit them in the head with a hammer.

Don’t Breathe 2 embraces the violence and horror from its predecessor but blurs the lines on who is the good guy.