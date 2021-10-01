Watch: Dr. Elvira Prescribes Netflix And Chills For October Anxiety

Netflix and Chills, the streaming giant’s curated collection of horror content, is getting a new host with the Mistress of the Dark herself. Elvira is giving a weekly recommendation each Sunday, according to The Hashtag Show.

As you can see in the trailer above, released today, the queen of screen screams takes on a “Dr.” persona, extolling the supposed virtues of watching scary movies as a means to relieve anxiety.

“Heart-pounding thrillers can combat stress because they’re designed to elicit a shock response,” she explains. “This releases hormones like adrenaline, cortisol, and norepinephrine, resulting in a mood boost.”

The trailer comes hot off Cassandra Peterson’s coming out last month amid the release of her memoir. The horror hostess’ 19-year relationship with her partner Teresa “T” Wierson was met with delight across the horror community, making her appearance on Netflix this month a welcome follow-up for fans.

Netflix And Chills Lineup Of Horror Content For Halloween Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service to feature the former content related to the Elvira’s Movie Macabre host either, with platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Shudder, and Shout! TV hosting some of the classic B horror movies she helped make famous. Though Netflix doesn’t have any of those aforementioned B movies on their own platform, we’re happy to see Elvira make an appearance on the streaming service anyway.

Some of the spooky titles coming in October as part of the Netflix and Chills lineup include Scaredy Cats, premiering today; There’s Someone Inside Your House, available on Oct. 5; and Night Teeth, streaming on Oct. 20. You can check out the entire line up right here.