Watch: Eternals Assemble In New Teaser For Marvel’s Next Movie

We’re now just a few weeks away from the next Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters – and this one looks to be a very special entry in the franchise. Fresh off her Oscar win for Nomadland, Chloe Zhao directs Eternals, which promises to be both a visually stunning film and a thrilling new chapter in the MCU which introduces us to the universe’s oldest – and arguably most powerful – heroes for the first time.

With Eternals dropping at the beginning of November, another new teaser promo has made its way online, which combines footage we’ve seen in previous trailers with some fresh material featuring the likes of Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Richard Madden’s Ikaris. And, carrying on from the Avengers references we’ve already seen, it contains another fan-pleasing nod to the wider MCU. Catch it via the video above.

The trailer opens on a familiar explanation of the Eternals’ backstory from Gemma Chan’s Sersi, before Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman asks her why the immortal warriors never protected the Earth before. She responds that they weren’t allowed to… “Until now.” Though it’s not elaborated on here, we know that the Eternals were sworn by their creators the Celestials never to interfere unless their enemies the Deviants escaped, which they have, thanks to the colossal energy released by Hulk’s Infinity Snap in Avengers: Endgame.

The first of two main new clips then comes in the form of Ikaris reciting a stolen catchphrase. “Eternals assemble!” he says, further proving himself a Captain America fanboy after he declared he’d like to lead the Avengers in another promo. The second new clip ends the teaser with Thena revealing her psionic powers to the young son of Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, which gets her babysitting privileges revoked.

The more we see of Eternals, the better it looks. The hype is high, then, for when we eventually get a chance to watch the full thing when it blasts into theaters on November 5th.