Watch: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ final trailer

The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is here, days ahead of the film’s U.S. release, and it teases magical adventures, world-level stakes, dueling wizards, and crab spells.

The plot of the third installment of the Fantastic Beast franchise, which is a prequel saga to the Harry Potter movies, centers around Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledor attempting to thwart the Dark wizard, Mads Mikkelsen’s Gellert Grindelwald, from seizing control of the Wizarding World. Due to Grindlewald’s immense power, Dumbledor must enlist the help of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a Magizoologist, and his cunning team of wizards, witches, and a Muggle baker.

During the course of the dangerous mission, the group encounters beasts old and new and clashes with Grindelwald’s growing legion of zealots. But with the stakes higher than ever, Dumbledore himself can only stay on the sidelines for so long.

The threequel comes at an inflection point for the Fantastic Beasts franchise — culturally, critically, and commercially.

Initial projections for The Secrets of Dumbledore indicate it may have a disappointing box office haul compared to previous installments, with the international release of the movie having already occurred on April 7. The lack of interest could be due to the disappointment of the previous film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, the franchise lacking a justification to even exist in the first place, Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric inspiring boycotts within the fanbase, or perhaps a combination of all three.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits North American theaters on April 15.