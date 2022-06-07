Watch: First look at ‘Wendell and Wild’ unveils Jordan Peele’s spooky stop-motion movie

We’ve just got our first glimpse at one of the more underrated Netflix movies that are on the horizon. On top of his latest incoming horror flick, Nope, Jordan Peele also penned the script for Wendell and Wild, an upcoming spooky stop-motion animation. Peele’s not the only acclaimed filmmaker on board the flick either, as it comes to us from director Henry Selick, he of Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas fame.

Though Netflix has yet to be forthcoming with a full trailer, the second day of the streamer’s Geeked Week festivities has supplied us with this sneak peek clip, which offers a strong taste of the all-ages horror vibes that we can look forward to from the flick. As you can see via the tweet below, the 75-second clip sees protagonist Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross, This is Us) breaking into a school room after dark, only to find a desk drawer emanating a strange green light. And what she discovers inside is not what she was expecting…

#WendellAndWild sliding into #GeekedWeek the way Kat slides into paranormal activity 😏 pic.twitter.com/9oksx2ArEl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

Wendell and Wild tells the blackly comic tale of a pair of demons, the titular Wendell and Wild (as voiced by Peele and, who else, Keegan-Michael Key), who dupe Kat into summoning them up to the Land of the Living. The original concept belongs to Selick, who co-wrote the screenplay with Peele. The spookily talented voice cast likewise includes Angela Bassett, Tamara Smart, Ving Rhames, and the living legend that is James Hong.

Netflix either isn’t expecting this one to be a ginormous mainstream hit, or else they’re waiting to ramp up the promotion until nearer the time of its release, as Wendell and Wild is definitely flying under most people’s radar at the moment. With Peele and Selick at the helm, however, we can surely expect something pretty special once this dark fantasy for multiple generations of horror lovers arrives on streaming this October.