Watch: first trailer for ‘Bull,’ critically acclaimed revenge thriller
The first trailer for Bull, a gritty revenge thriller, has just been released by Saban Films. Starring Neil Maskell in a role that has garnered the praise of many critics, the film was written and directed by BAFTA-winning Paul Andrews Williams.
Maskell’s titular mob enforcer is set on a path of revenge against the gang and father-in-law that double-crossed him, played by David Hayman, in order to take back his son.
After his former associates attempt to take his life, Bull goes into exile for a decade, only to return to his home to methodically track down each and every game member and his mob boss father-in-law, all culminating in an epic showdown between the main players.
First premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival in August of last year, the film was described on the festival’s website as a “caustic British crime/revenge thriller that frequently plays like a horror film.”
The film’s blood-soaked brutality, subversiveness, grounded script, sharp direction, and powerhouse performances from both Maskell and Hayman wowed critics. Bull holds an impressive 100% critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 21 reviews, as of press time, making it Williams’ most well-received film to date.
Bull comes to theaters April 1 and digital and on-demand April 5.