Watch: First Trailer For Netflix’s Star-Studded Action Movie Red Notice

Red Notice has been on film fans’ radars for a long time now. Back in summer 2019, it was confirmed that the Netflix action movie would unite three of the biggest stars around – Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, who’s also producing – but since then information has been scant, with the production enduring a troubled shoot thanks to the pandemic. Now that it’s almost here, however, the streaming giant has unleashed the first full trailer, which reveals the winning trio of The Rock, Reynolds and Gadot in action. Check it out above.

Red Notice stars Johnson as FBI agent John Hartley, who sets his sights on the two most wanted criminals in the world after international red notices are issued on them both. Hartley quickly gets the better of Reynolds’s character, the world’s best conman, and talks him into aiding his mission to take down Gadot’s character, the world’s best art thief.

This trailer promises that Johnson and Reynolds will be just as much of a hilarious odd-couple double act as you’d expect, with the two of them very much playing to type, while Gadot gets to switch it up as the film’s villain, swapping her familiar do-gooder Wonder Woman persona for a dangerous femme fatale, with her and Johnson enjoying an almost Batman/Catwoman-like chemistry. Overall, it might not look like the most original flick you’ve ever seen, but it promises to be a highly entertaining watch, all the same.

With its globe-trotting plot – filming took place in Atlanta, Rome and Sardinia – Red Notice stands as Netflix’s most expensive movie to date, with production costs estimated to be upwards of $200 million. The company will be counting on its three A-list leads to draw in audiences from far and wide when it finally debuts on the platform in a couple of months.

From director Rawson Marshall Thurber – who previously partnered with Johnson on both Central Intelligence and Skyscraper – don’t miss Red Notice on Netflix from this November.