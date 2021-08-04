Red Notice Producer Says It’s The Biggest Movie Netflix Has Ever Done

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot teamed up to film Netflix original Red Notice, and one of the movie’s producers says it is the “biggest movie Netflix has ever done.”

Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, said in an interview with Collider that there’s good reason for fans to be excited for the movie when it releases on Netflix in November.

Red Notice is such a fun film! It’s the biggest movie Netflix has ever done and they were incredible partners making sure we had everything we needed to finish the movie in the middle of a pandemic… We’re very proud of the movie, and excited for it to release on November 12th around the world. In essence, you’re seeing Black Adam, Deadpool and Wonder Woman in another version on screen. Who doesn’t want to see that?

Of course, Garcia is not going to say anything to hurt the movie’s performance, but there is good reason to believe that Netflix and the film’s actors and producers have high hopes for Red Notice. According to a Deadline report, Reynolds and Gadot are set to make around $20 million for the film, and Johnson, who serves as a co-producer, will receive more due to his behind-the-scenes work. The total budget, according to Deadline, is between $160 million and $200 million, and Johnson said the film is the “largest commitment ever to a feature film” for Netflix.

Although the film’s premiere is still about three months away, fans should expect quite a few big-budget action scenes with the likes of Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds, who have all excelled in action movies. In the movie, Johnson portrays an FBI profiler who teams up with two world-renowned criminals (Gadot and Reynolds) to track down an art thief after Interpol issues a Red Notice.

Red Notice is set for release on Nov. 12, 2021 on Netflix.