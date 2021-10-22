Watch: Ghostbusters Afterlife Exclusive Clip From Hasbro Pulse Con

In the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we’ll finally get to see the famous proton pack from the ’80s films be passed down to the next generation.

And in an exclusive clip of the film from Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 that was released today, we see McKenna Grace’s Phoebe wield the powerful weapon for the first time after discovering the device on the property once owned by her grandfather, Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler.

Hasbro Pulse’s official Twitter account even teased a few days ago that the clip would be shown at today’s con. The clip has now made its way online after premiering at the event.

We couldn’t be more excited for GHOSTBUSTERS at Hasbro Pulse Con 2021! Although we may not have any new toy reveals, we have plenty of exciting things to share, like an exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip! Stay tuned to https://t.co/MGXOMMvUU9 for more details! pic.twitter.com/nZK6FfZRCh — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 18, 2021

It’s a decidedly thrilling moment when Phoebe fires up the pack then launches a proton beam at an apparent log in a field, causing it to catch fire and explode.

For those of us who grew up with the original Ghostbusters and its memorable toys, including pretend proton packs and ghost traps, we can’t help but be swept up in the nostalgia of traversing around our neighborhood, decked out in the signature jumpsuits, trying to capture some specters.

In a recently released trailer, we got more details as to the plot, including mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men wreaking mayhem in a department store and riding a Roomba, the hellhound-like Zuul chasing around Paul Rudd also in a store, and the children confronting a Slimer-Esque looking ghost on a fire hydrant.

We’re excited to see how Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings the thrills and laughs when it haunts theaters on November 18th, 2021.