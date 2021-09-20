Watch: Halloween Kills Final Trailer Showcases Familiar Faces

With just a few more weeks to go until the long-awaited movie reaches theaters, the final trailer for Halloween Kills is here—and it teases the return of three familiar faces, as well as another old-school character with a new look.

2018’s Halloween rebooted the horror franchise by retconning away every previous sequel and going back to the 1978 original for inspiration. Kills will follow suit, with several cast members from John Carpenter’s seminal slasher making a comeback.

“Forty years ago, the boogieman came for us,” says Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in the trailer, which you can catch at the top of the page. “We are the survivors of Michael Myers,” she continues, as clips from Halloween ’78 are shown, with the iconic theme playing over the top. Three characters are then reintroduced with a shot of them from Kills lined up with one from the old film. Namely, there’s Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Robert Longstreet’s Lonnie Elam.

Immediately afterward, a clip of Anthony Michael Hall’s Tommy Doyle is featured, with him frantically asking “Laurie, what do we do?” Hall is the third actor to portray Tommy in the series (not including Rob Zombie’s reboot movies), following Brian Andrews in ’78 and Paul Rudd in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Rudd was approached to reprise his role but was too busy with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, he did give Hall’s casting his blessing.

The other interesting thing about this trailer is the final clip, which teases that Laurie may finally whip off Michael’s mask and reveal his true face. We’ve come extremely close to seeing his natural features before now, but the glimpses have always been brief or obscured by shadow. But we’ll have to see if director David Gordon Green has decided to go the whole hog this time around when Halloween Kills lands in cinemas and on Peacock Oct. 15.