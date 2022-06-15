Watch: Harry Styles is pensive by the sea in ‘My Policeman’ teaser

Pride Month has delivered another treat in the form of this teaser trailer for Harry Styles’ upcoming period romantic drama My Policeman. The former One Direction frontman’s acting career just keeps getting more and more interesting, as Styles is following up his cameo in Marvel’s Eternals with this adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The film, as directed by Michael Grandage, sees Styles play Tom, a policeman living in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion (The Crown breakout Emma Corrin) for appearances while he embarks on a relationship with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson, All the Old Knives). Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett also feature. Check out the first teaser for the movie via the tweet below:

Let it take hold of you. #MyPoliceman, coming to select theaters on October 21 and Prime Video on November 4. pic.twitter.com/ePr1kStalW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 15, 2022

Pam & Tommy‘s Lily James was originally set to appear opposite Styles in this production before scheduling conflicts forced her to bow out, leaving Corrin to take over in her stead. The film’s main draw remains Styles, though, and fans of his can no doubt look forward to seeing his most three-dimensional, complex performance yet. Which isn’t actually saying as much as it sounds, given that we’ve only seen him in three movies to date, but you get the idea.

Before My Policeman arrives in the fall, however, Styles will first be seen in Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s much-anticipated psychological thriller opposite Florence Pugh. Ironically, that’s also set during the 1950s but will satirize the uneven power dynamics between heterosexual couples at the time, instead of the focus on the repression of homosexuality in My Policeman. Nonetheless, the pair could make for an interesting double-feature once they’ve both become available.

It would be a crime to miss My Policeman when, after a limited theatrical run from October 21, it arrives on Amazon Prime Video this November 4.