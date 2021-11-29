Watch: Henry Cavill confirms he’s wrapped ‘Enola Holmes 2’

We’ve long since resigned ourselves to the fact that the speculation surrounding Henry Cavill’s future, or lack thereof, as the DCEU’s canonical Superman will always be lurking in the background whenever the actor’s name comes up, but he’s been keeping himself busy even without the prospect of slipping back into the spandex looking as though it’s forthcoming.

Having wrapped Season 2 of The Witcher earlier this year, Cavill has since dived into a world of blockbuster espionage he’s become familiar with after The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout to shoot Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, while he’s also got John Wick director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot and The Rosie Project on the horizon.

On top of that, Cavill will return as Sherlock in Netflix sequel Enola Holmes 2, which hopefully comes and goes without the streaming service being sued over his performance this time. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video confirming that he’s now done with the second adventure for Millie Bobby Brown’s teenage sleuth.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having won strong reviews from critics and become one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever, hopes are high for Enola Holmes 2, especially when there’s still another four books left in Nancy Springer’s literary series to adapt. Cavill has become busier than ever since his extended hiatus as Superman began, with fans happy to check out whatever he does next.