Watch: A Hero Rises In Captain Marvel 2 Fan Trailer

Most fans would probably agree that Captain Marvel doesn’t rank among the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very best efforts, telling a functional if hardly spectacular origin story for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, but it certainly didn’t deserve to be the victim of a heavily coordinated trolling campaign that tried to tear the movie down at every opportunity.

Despite a very vocal subsection of so-called ‘fans’ trying to downvote Captain Marvel into oblivion and sabotage its ratings on both Rotten Tomatoes and YouTube, it still rocketed to over a billion dollars at the box office. For some reason, Larson hasn’t proven to be a universally popular member of the MCU’s roster, but she’s here to stay and is widely expected to lead the Avengers the next time Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble.

Her solo sequel is arriving in 2022, and it’s probably safe to assume it’ll be tackling a Skrull infiltration. WandaVision‘s post-credits scene set Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau up for both Disney Plus series Secret Invasion and Captain Marvel 2, and that’s without mentioning she’s got superpowers of her own now as well. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is also on board with Zawe Ashton tapped to play a mystery villain, but that’s about all we know so far. And now, a new fan trailer that you can see up above (edited by Billy Crammer) hammers home that notion by being very smartly edited while revealing nothing at all really.

That being said, the presence of rising star Nia Da Costa behind the camera, a script by WandaVision‘s Megan McDonnell and cinematography by Academy Award nominee Sean Bobbitt, who lensed the likes of 12 Years a Slave, Widows and Judas and the Black Messiah, at the very least indicates we’ll be getting a movie that’s visually and narratively superior to its perfectly acceptable predecessor when Captain Marvel 2 hits theaters in November 2022.