Watch: Incredible New The Batman Trailer Debuts At DC FanDome

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has had a long and painful road to theaters. First came post-Justice League woes as the project was retooled from Ben Affleck to Robert Pattinson. Then, while the shoot was in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Production was shut down indefinitely and the release date was delayed multiple times. But the sun is now rising over Gotham City and it’s now locked in for March 4, 2022.

Throughout all that fans have been kept a Bat-Signal lit for the project and now – after a very long wait – a much-anticipated new trailer just dropped at DC’s FanDome. Check it out:

All indications are that The Batman will live up to the hype. Pattinson’s Batman/Bruce Wayne is seemingly out to silence those who were critical of his casting with a raw and brutal Dark Knight that appears to be leaning hard into his trauma. While this is destined to be a moody movie, at least the supporting cast will provide a little levity and hyped to see more of Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman/Selina Kyle

Warner Bros. clearly has a lot of confidence this will be a major hit. Last month, we learned that Reeves is working on a HBO Max spin-off series about Farrell’s Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, which takes inspiration from Brian De Palma’s Scarface. We’re also getting a spinoff police procedural set within the film’s universe, showing Batman’s first year of crimefighting from the perspective of a corrupt GCPD officer.

It feels wrong to say that the future is bright for Batman, so let’s just say that Reeves’ new take on Gotham and its inhabitants looks like it’s going to redefine the franchise for the foreseeable future and give us some incredible new stories. And, if this trailer is any indication, The Batman is going to be one hell of a ride.