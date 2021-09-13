HBO Max Reportedly Making The Batman Spinoff About The Penguin

The Batman, the upcoming film starring Robert Pattinson, has not even hit theaters yet and it’s already reportedly getting a spinoff series.

HBO Max is developing a spinoff show centering on The Penguin’s journey to becoming a powerful crime lord in Gotham, according to a Variety report. Colin Farrell, who is set to portray The Penguin before he becomes a powerful figure in The Batman, has not signed on to reprise his role in the HBO Max series, although he has been “approached,” according to Variety.

The series is reportedly going to be written by Lauren LeFranc, who has written and produced for shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chuck, and Impulse.

The Penguin is the nickname of Oswald Cobblepot, a short, portly man who is attempting to rise up the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Although most people know Cobblepot by his nickname, he does not actually like being called The Penguin.

While filming The Batman, Farrell, who is apparently only in a handful of scenes, chose to wear a fat suit rather than gain weight for the role of Cobblepot. Farrell did not want to gain too much weight for the role because he said he had experienced “a few little health things” when he portrayed the heavier Henry Drax in The North Water.

Pattinson will assume the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman, while Zoë Kravitz has been cast as Selina Kyle / Catwoman. Paul Dano will portray the Riddler in The Batman.