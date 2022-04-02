Watch: It’s magic vs. monsters in new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo

There are only a few weeks to go before the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters, so we can expect the marketing campaign to ramp up imminently.

Despite being so close to release, much of Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel is being kept under wraps, and that extends to the identity of the movie’s big bad. Much of the speculation has focused on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch making a full-blown turn to the dark side in the wake of WandaVision, but the latest promo looks to be pointing in another direction.

Expanding on a scene we’ve seen before in previous footage, Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero goes to Wanda saying he needs an Avenger, and several brand new clips show the franchise’s most powerful character fighting side-by-side with both Doctor Strange and Wong. On the surface, it appears as if she’s one of the good guys, but a little misdirection isn’t exactly out of the question, either.

Everyone involved with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keeps telling us that it’ll live up to the title and then some, and we’re inclined to believe them based on everything we’ve seen so far. The mind-bending and reality-warping comic book blockbuster looks as epic as it does insane, which is exactly what we were hoping for.

The long-awaited second solo outing for Stephen Strange arrives on May 6, so we can at least sleep safe in the knowledge that plenty more trailers, teasers, and new footage is on the horizon.