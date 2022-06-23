Watch: Jane brings the rainbow in new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ clip

Thor: Love and Thunder is now just a couple of weeks away from blasting onto cinema screens, and at last we’ve got our first clip from the much-anticipated Marvel movie. Ever since Natalie Portman wandered onto stage wielding Mjolnir at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, fans have been excited to see the Oscar-winning actress suit up as the Mighty Thor. We’ve got glimpses of the retooled Jane in the trailers, but this new clip offers our first proper taste of Dr. Foster’s superhero form.

The 40-second clip, which originally debuted during Tessa Thompson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, features Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson, Thompson’s Valkyrie, Portman’s Jane, and Korg (director Taika Waititi) discussing the threat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). But while they’re still formulating a plan, Jane decides to go off half-cocked. Apparently, if you get Thor’s powers you also get his impulsiveness, too. Check it out via the tweet below:

A new clip from Thor: Love and Thunder has been released! pic.twitter.com/seoXy6LK8Z — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 23, 2022

Clearly, this clip comes pretty early on in the film’s runtime, likely soon after Thor has first battled Gorr and reunited with his newly powered ex for the first time. Speaking of, it’s a lot of fun to see Portman get a chance at doing broad comedy here, after she wasn’t given much to work with as Jane in the first two Thors, and the comic chemistry between Natalie P, Hemsworth, and Thompson promises to be a highlight of the film.

What’s more, Thor and Valkyrie’s namedrop of “Omnipotence City”, an extradimensional realm that’s home to a multitude of pantheons, sets up the arrival of Russell Crowe’s Zeus, who we’ve been promised might be even more of an OTT scene-stealer than Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster in Ragnarok. With any luck, then, Thor: Love and Thunder will be a case of lightning striking twice for Waititi when it premieres in theaters from June 8.