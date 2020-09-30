Watch: John Krasinski Suits Up In Awesome Fantastic Four MCU Fan Trailer

Marvel haven’t yet announced any firm plans to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU, but it’s very much on the cards. So far, most of the speculation has been around who will end up playing each member of the titular team, and when it comes to Reed Richards at least, the number one pick by fans has always been John Krasinski.

The Office actor would be a great fit for the character, no doubt. Not only does he look the part, but he’s already proven his action chops in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Amazon’s Jack Ryan, while we know that he’d be open to joining the comic book movie genre, too, having been in the running to play the title character in Captain America: The First Avenger before losing out to Chris Evans.

Of course, we’ve also heard recently that Marvel may go with Tenet star John David Washington instead, but it still looks as if most people want Krasinski in the role and that includes YouTuber StryderHD, who’s put together the above fan trailer which imagines the actor leading the reboot, alongside Emily Blunt and a few other familiar faces.

This is far from the first imagining that we’ve seen which places Krasinski and Blunt in the Fantastic Four’s costumes, but it’s a well-made effort that certainly offers up a pretty good idea of how the team could look once they debut in the MCU. Again, though, with recent reports that Washington may be the studio’s new favorite, it remains to be seen if the fans will get their wish.

In any case, for now, you can enjoy this awesome Fantastic Four trailer from StryderHD up above and as always, be sure to let us know your thoughts on it by dropping a comment in the usual place.