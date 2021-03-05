Watch: Johnny Depp Replaces Amber Head As Mera In Aquaman Deepfake

Warner Bros. are on the sh*tlist of Johnny Depp’s army of supporters, and will be for a long time to come if the constant social media chatter is any indication, with fans threatening to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2.

After coming out on the losing end of his libel trial, Depp was forced to resign from his role as Grindelwald in the Wizarding World prequel series, where he was swiftly replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Of course, the actor’s loyal fanbase did not take too kindly to this news, especially when Amber Heard remained on board as the DCEU’s Mera, although technically by the letter of the law she hasn’t done anything that gives the studio grounds to terminate her contract as of yet.

Nonetheless, almost two million people backed a petition to have her removed, while there was a glimmer of hope among Depp fanatics when reports were making the rounds that said Heard had failed a physical exam and been booted out of Aquaman 2, although that’s since largely been debunked.

Now, a new deepfake is here to give the people exactly what they want. Not only does it remove Heard from Aquaman, but Johnny Depp steps in to replace his ex-wife as Mera, and you can check out the nightmare fuel below.

Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO — Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021

Once you’ve seen this, it cannot be unseen, but credit must go to the creator for trying to keep both sides of the Depp/Heard divide happy by parachuting in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star as Mera. It’s very weird and unsettling to say the least, but now we know how Johnny Depp would look as the love interest for Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry in Aquaman, should anyone have that question.