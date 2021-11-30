Fans of the Jurassic Park realm are excitedly anticipating the release of the upcoming 2022 film Jurassic World: Dominion. The film is the next step in the realm of dinosaurs and characters that fans have grown to know and love, and it’s a big one.

Universal released a five-minute video to get fans both excited and prepared for the movie next year. The Prologue sets up a big part of the story fans can look forward to and also shares more detail on a new way of life. Describing Jurassic World: Dominion — The Prologue, Universal had this to say about the separate entity that gives fans more insight into the past and the present realm of dinosaurs.

“A new, five-minute special prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, is not featured in the film itself but is separate, original content. The Prologue serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer. The Prologue rockets audiences back 65 million years into the past to experience the world before humans existed and offers a glimpse of a world in which dinosaurs are living among us. The Prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film before, created by legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World: Dominion. The Prologue is scored by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino, composer of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion.“

The dinosaurs are beautiful, and it’s always interesting to look at how the species lived before humans existed; how creative minds form realms in which they moved around much like animals in the wild today.

Cinemablend notes that the footage might show how the US Department of the Interior and US Fish and Wildlife track dinosaurs. Of course, we don’t learn much before something goes awry with a very inquisitive but quickly frightened Roberta.

However, if there are people in helicopters set out to track them, it’s safe to assume there will be people on land tracing their movements as well. This isn’t Jurassic Park anymore; there will have to be a safe level of creativity and realism that goes into the future with our not-so-furry friends. It’ll be exciting to see how humans co-exist with these creatures and what measures must be taken to ensure survival for all of us.

You can see Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters starting June 10, 2022.