Watch: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ TV spot teases human extinction

We’re only seven weeks away from the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the sixth installment in the multi-billion dollar franchise that’s seeking to maintain the massive levels of commercial success that greeted both of the previous installments.

The best way to do that is to increase the scope, scale, and spectacle, while also sprinkling some nostalgia over the proceedings. Funnily enough, that’s exactly what returning director Colin Trevorrow has gone and done, with fans over the moon about the impending returns of Jurassic Park trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

As the marketing campaign begins to heat up, we’re beginning to see more and more footage from Dominion, which looks as though it’s poised to live up to the sky-high expectations. As you can see below, a brand new TV spot has teased that the battle against human extinction is on, and there’s plenty of new footage peppered throughout for your perusal.

At this stage, we can say with a huge amount of certainty that Jurassic World Dominion is absolutely guaranteed to go down as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2022, and it’s definitely in with a shot at becoming one of the very few pandemic-era releases capable of crossing the fabled ten-figure threshold.

The Batman couldn’t do it, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in a very good position, so there’s no reason why the sprawling saga of man versus dinosaur can’t ascend to such rarefied air should Jurassic World Dominion live up to the hype.