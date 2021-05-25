Watch: Karen Gillan Kicks Ass In Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

Karen Gillan is no stranger to the world of action cinema having made four appearances so far as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nebula, with her fifth and sixth outings on the way in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while she impressed with both her fight skills and comic timing in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and sequel The Next Level, resulting in billions of dollars at the box office.

However, she hasn’t been afforded the opportunity to take top billing in a violent genre pic all of her own, but that’s about to change when Gunpowder Milkshake comes to Netflix on July 14th. The streaming service shelled out over $10 million to acquire the distribution rights to Navot Papushado’s high concept thriller, but it’ll be released theatrically in international markets by STX Films.

The plot is straightforward, high concept and sounds all sorts of awesome, with Gillan starring as a woman that’s followed in her mother’s footsteps by becoming an assassin, but she ends up protecting an 8 year-old girl when a job goes wrong. Seeking refuge, she enlists the help of her mom and her associates, who form a cabal of legendary contract killers known as The Librarians.

Lena Headey will play Gillan’s wayward parent, while Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino fill out the group, and Paul Giamatti will be devouring the scenery as the villain. The trailer looks to deliver exactly what you’d expect from a high octane action movie with a title like Gunpowder Milkshake, and having sat on the shelf for a while after production wrapped in the summer of 2019, it possess all the tools to be a major Netflix success.