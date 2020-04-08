Watch: Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider In Incredible Fan Trailer

It’s no secret at this point that Marvel has been trying to get Keanu Reeves in the MCU for some time now. Studio president Kevin Feige has even admitted that they talk to him for almost every new project that they have. But despite the actor starring in countless action and blockbuster movies, he’s yet to appear in a superhero film, save for Constantine in 2005.

Two weeks ago, however, we reported that Reeves is in talks to play Johnny Blaze AKA Ghost Rider in the MCU. And while nothing is set in stone just yet, and the two parties are only in talks, we can at least get some idea of what he could look like as the character thanks to the awesome new fan trailer above.

As you can see, it features footage from the first Ghost Rider movie starring Nicolas Cage as well as the character’s appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. We also get clips from several films where someone or something’s on fire, including the most recent Hellboy, the 2013 Evil Dead reboot and a number of scenes from Reeves’ work in Constantine. There’s also a bit of John Wick, too, just for good measure.

Honestly, it seems like only a matter of time before Reeves is in the comic book world and Johnny Blaze seems like the perfect role for him. After all, he’s known for doing most of his own stunts and is also a motorcycle enthusiast and doesn’t really need to say much as the character.

Not to mention that Marvel is in the midst of a transition now, with popular heroes like Iron Man and Captain America fading out to make room for new additions. And someone like Ghost Rider is definitely on their radar of folks to be introduced in the next few years. But will it be Reeves in the role? We certainly hope.