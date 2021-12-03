Horror-comedy fans are in for a treat this holiday season as the beloved Krampus is coming out with an all new extended Blu-ray edition, called The Naughty Cut.

The film centers on a dysfunctional family who clashes over the holidays as young Max, played by Emjay Anthony, turns his back on Christmas in disillusionment. This extinguishing of the holiday spirit inadvertently unleashes the wrath of Krampus, a demonic and ancient force hellbent on punishing non-believers. The fractured family must fight to survive as all hell breaks loose in their home.

The film co-stars Adam Scott, Toni Collette, Allison Tolman, and David Koechner.

With the extended cut being released next week, director and co-writer Michael Dougherty breaks down a specific aspect of the film many people may have missed. He explains that many of the buildings in the town in the film were constructed digitally, so he took it upon himself to design a few of the houses after abodes from classic horror movies. He stopped short of naming the movies referenced, probably to stay on the good side of any copyright-lawsuit-trigger-happy studio that may own the rights to said movies, but he added that “If eagle-eyed viewers want to take the time and go through and play that game and solve the riddle, they’ll probably recognize more than a handful of the houses.”

The special edition is produced by Scream Factory, a DVD, Blu-ray and Digital brand specializing in horror, sci-fi, and thriller films — especially those with cult followings.

The subversive holiday modern classic will return to store shelves when Krampus: The Naughty Cut comes out on 4K UHD and Blu-ray Dec. 7.