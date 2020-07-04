Earlier this week, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming action-adventure film The Old Guard. The two and a half minute-long video offers an exciting look at the blockbuster and promises an exhilarating ride for subscribers later this month.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Charlize Theron alongside KiKi Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts, the film tells the story of a soldier who gets inducted into a secret order of immortal mercenaries. Theron and crew, we soon learn, have fought in numerous decisive battles throughout history, but their most important fight has yet to come.

Based on a celebrated graphic novel created by Greg Rucka, Prince-Bythewood, who’s carved a successful career through films like Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights, is sure to offer as riveting an experience as any summer blockbuster with The Old Guard. Though the thematic subtext of the film remains up to speculation, one of the characters suggests it’ll have something to do with the burdens of immortality.

As viewers may realize, several scenes in the trailer set in an orange-tinted desert echo the ambiance of one of Charlize Theron’s other well-known movies, Mad Max: Fury Road. Directed by George Miller, the action-adventure film may well be one of the most explosive and bombastic flicks that the genre’s ever produced. It’s also very much worth checking out, especially in the time leading up to the release of The Old Guard.

Following in the footsteps of originals like the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction as well as Ryan Reynolds’ incomprehensibly complex action flick 6 Underground, Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard is only the latest in a series of big Netflix productions and judging from what we see here, it’ll probably be just as successful as those aforementioned films were. As such, be sure to catch it on July 10th.