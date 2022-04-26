Watch: Marvel Drops ‘Doctor Strange 2’ 10 Days Teaser

With just over a week before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' hits theaters Marvel drops a teaser full of new footage.

We’re now just ten days away from the universe-hopping shenanigans of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To mark the final push before the film’s release Marvel Studios has begun shoveling coal into the hype engine to get it to full speed and have just released a new teaser featuring unseen footage.

Check it out:

In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. 🤯



Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/SJijOyoX5F pic.twitter.com/loqmN3tVMk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 26, 2022

The obvious highlight is hearing Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo mention ‘The Illuminati’. We’ve known for a while that Marvel Comics’ secretive group formed of hyper-intelligent individuals is appearing in some form in this movie, though this is the first time we’ve heard a character actually speak their name out loud.

One of the big questions fans want answered is who’s going to be making up their numbers. In the comics, Strange himself was a prominent member, though here they appear to be policing threats to the multiverse. The presence of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and the multiversal story indicates that we may see some familiar faces, with rumors building about Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards, Tom Cruise as Tony Stark, and Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter all being members.

We’ll know very soon whether those guesses are on the money or not. The social media embargo for the movie lifts after the world premiere on May 2, with the full review embargo expiring on May 3 at 6 am PT. Expect spoilers to emerge soon afterward, so if you want to be surprised in theaters, maybe avoid social media next week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6.