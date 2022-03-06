Stephen Strange prepares to take on the multiverse in a new teaser for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that marks the 60-day countdown until the sequel comes out in theaters.

This new clip, which you can check out below, features several intercutting scenes that all have one thing in common; tricks using the Mystic Arts, brought to life with incredible CGI. At the center of it all, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme gets swept into his biggest fight yet.

In 2 Months, experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/ZAeonuSFkS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 6, 2022

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange is out of the frying pan and going headfirst into the fire. After breaking apart the barriers of the multiverse, the Master of the Mystics Arts now has to answer for his crimes against reality, though your guess as to what the narrative will actually entail beyond this plot point is as good as anyone’s, at least for the time being.

What we do know is that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also appear as a supporting character for this film, along with X-Men alum Patrick Stewart, whose role is as-of-yet unspecified. Though the appearance will be quite hype-fuelling given the sequel’s premise and the actor’s history in superhero cinema.

Wanda and Stephen as zombies in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

MCU boss Kevin Feige recently called Doctor Strange the “anchor” of the MCU, which means we’re in for one hell of a game-changing and epic ride in Doctor Strange 2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for premiere on May 6.