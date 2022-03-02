Master, a heady new thriller film from writer-director Mariama Diallo, has just released its first trailer ahead of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this month.

The film stars Little actor Regina Hall as Professor Gail Bishop, who becomes the first Black woman determined to breathe new life into the post of “Master” of a residence hall at a New England college as old as America.

At the same time, the elite Ancaster College is also welcoming a new Black freshman, Zoe Renee’s Jasmine Moore, who gets assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. With Gail getting wrapping up in Jasmine’s trials and tribulations as a new student, the freshman soon clashes with another professor in the classroom, Amber Gray’s Liv Beckman. Meanwhile, Liv is herself juggling a racially charged tenure review.

The three women must balance finding their place at the university while Jasmine insists the anonymous racist attacks targeting her are from the school’s ghosts. In Gail’s quest to keep the school’s affairs in order, she soon begins to see something insidious lurking underneath its pristine sheen.

Having originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, Master received generally favorable reviews from critics, garnering a 78% critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Many praised both the film’s thoughtful social commentary and effective horror elements from first-time director Diallo.

Master comes to Amazon Prime Video March 18.