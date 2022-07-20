WATCH: Michael and Laurie go head-to-head in ‘Halloween Ends’ official trailer

The bone-chilling conclusion to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy is finally upon us, as Universal Pictures has officially released the first trailer for Halloween Ends — which lands in theaters this fall. The jaw-dropping trailer, which dropped surprisingly late Tuesday evening, is expected to bring an end to the decades-long battle between immortal figure Michael Myers and memorable final girl Laurie Strode.

From the brilliant mind of David Gordon Green — who kicked off the memorable horror trilogy back in 2018 with Halloween — Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as triumphant babysitter-turned-badass Laurie Strode, while James Jude Courtney strikes a fear in all of our hearts as The Shape once again. The film is expected to experience a time jump, and will follow the events that occurred in Halloween Kills — which has intriguingly set the stage for the final war between Myers and Strode.

In the heart-stopping 77-second trailer, viewers witness Strode understandably succumbing to the sadness surrounding the presumed death of her daughter Karen, which has effectively sparked a path of revenge in the memorable heroine. And while Michael prepares to enact his own form of retribution against Strode, we soon learn that, much like during the first film in the trilogy, Strode has been sneakily waiting for Myers.

By the looks of the trailer, diehard fans of the classic slasher franchise can expect a blood-soaked culmination that will both entertain and terrify us. And while this certainly might not be the last time that Michael Myers graces the big screen, it will surely close an intense, modern chapter that reinvigorated the franchise as a whole.

Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on Oct. 14.