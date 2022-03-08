Watch: ‘Morbius’ teaser explores the difference between a curse and a cure

Spider-Man: No Way Home is beginning to wind down its run in theaters, and The Batman has arrived to pick up the baton, which means that Sony’s Morbius is the next major superhero movie out of the gate.

It’s not before time, either, with Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire initially slated for release in July 2020 before being shunted further and further down the calendar as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the cinema industry.

There’s no guarantees the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will be a success, but there’s plenty of goodwill towards the studio’s Marvel output following the popular recent duo of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home.

As you can see below, Sony have dropped a brand new promo spot for Morbius, which focuses on the inner conflict set to drive the titular anithero’s arc. Matt Smith plays Loxias Crown, a childhood friend of the protagonist who suffers from similar ailments, in what looks to be yet another ‘bad guy is twisted mirror version of the hero’ story.

What did you do to yourself, doctor? #MORBIUS discovers a cur(s)e – exclusively in movie theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/ctLFG4VwGv — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) March 7, 2022

After being delayed by almost two years, Sony will breathe a huge sigh of relief when Morbius finally flies onto the big screen, but it remains very much up for debate if Daniel Espinoa’s vampiric blockbuster is capable of performing well enough to justify a sequel or two.

There’s plenty riding on the project, too, with Morbius marking the first installment in Sony’s ambitious shared mythology that doesn’t have Spider-Man or Venom to lean on, so we’ll be very curious to see the critical and commercial consensus when the end product lands on April 1.