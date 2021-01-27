Watch: New Mortal Kombat Footage Drops Ahead Of Next Month’s Trailer

It’s not quite the full-length trailer that New Line Cinema has promised will be with us by February at the latest, but Mortal Kombat fans have nonetheless been treated to a new look at the reboot by way of a sizzle reel revealed this morning.

Just in case you didn’t already know, Warner Bros.’ previously outlined plans to make every one of its major 2021 film releases available on HBO Max on the same day they hit theaters is still going ahead despite backlash from major players in the industry, with its modern take on NetherRealm Studios’ long-running fighting game franchise just one of several high profile projects due to simultaneously land on the big and small screens.

That being the case, today’s montage only features several seconds of footage from Mortal Kombat, some of which you may have already seen previously. We’ll get to dissecting everything shortly, but first, check out the video for yourself up above.

Close-ups of Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero aside, a very brief action sequence depicting Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion taking on what could be foot soldiers of the rival Lin Kuei clan is shown, as too, is a first look at Jessica McNamee’s turn as Earthrealm warrior Sonya Blade. A tantalizing teaser, for sure, and we’ve no doubt that all of the above and more will be elaborated upon in next month’s proper trailer.

Mortal Kombat releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th. It’s worth noting, though, that the latter will only be available to stream for an initial period of 1 month before becoming a permanent fixture alongside the usual home release.